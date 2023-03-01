English
    Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 6270: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sanofi India with a target price of Rs 6270 in its research report dated February 27, 2023.

    March 01, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India

    Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, pain, allergy and epilepsy. Around 70% of sales stem from top seven brands. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India • Sanofi enjoys strong brand recall in anti-diabetic therapy in India.


    Outlook

    Maintain HOLD as we wait for visible growth triggers in power brands portfolio especially in the anti-diabetic and cardiovascular therapies. Valued at Rs 6270 i.e. 23x P/E on CY24E EPS of Rs 272.7.

    Sanofi India - 01 -03 - 2023 - icici

    first published: Mar 1, 2023 12:44 pm