Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 5160: Centrum

Centrum Research's report on Sanofi India

We downgrade Sanofi India (SIL) to Hold from Buy rating with TP at Rs5,160 based on 25x December’19E EPS of Rs206.5. SIL’s Q4CY17 revenues were in line with our expectations. However, EBIDTA and net profit were below our estimates. The company’s revenue grew 11%YoY, margin improved 200bps to 20.0% and net profit grew by 45%YoY due to margin improvement and higher other income.

Outlook

We expect SIL to report superior performance in the future, led by its well-known brands in the lifestyle segment, new product introductions from the parent company, insulin pens and line extensions. We downgrade to Hold from Buy rating, with a TP of Rs5,160. Our TP is based on 25x December’19E EPS of Rs206.5, with an upside of 6.7% over CMP.

