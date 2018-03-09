App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 09, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 5160: Centrum

Centrum Research is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5160 in its research report dated February 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum Research's report on Sanofi India


We downgrade Sanofi India (SIL) to Hold from Buy rating with TP at Rs5,160 based on 25x December’19E EPS of Rs206.5. SIL’s Q4CY17 revenues were in line with our expectations. However, EBIDTA and net profit were below our estimates. The company’s revenue grew 11%YoY, margin improved 200bps to 20.0% and net profit grew by 45%YoY due to margin improvement and higher other income.

Outlook

We expect SIL to report superior performance in the future, led by its well-known brands in the lifestyle segment, new product introductions from the parent company, insulin pens and line extensions. We downgrade to Hold from Buy rating, with a TP of Rs5,160. Our TP is based on 25x December’19E EPS of Rs206.5, with an upside of 6.7% over CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Centrum Research #Hold #Recommendations #Sanofi India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC