Hold Sagar Cements; target of Rs240 : Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Sagar Cements

Sagar Cements’ Q3FY23 EBITDA increased ~2% YoY/~7x QoQ (on a low base) to Rs476mn, broadly in line with consensus and our estimates. Sagar has recently been declared as a successful resolution applicant for acquisition of Andhra Cements (clinker/cement capacity of 1.65mt/2.65mt) and Management expects to receive final approval from NCLT in Q4FY23. Post-acquisition, Company would cross another milestone of +10mt capacity, well ahead of its guidance of FY25E. Accordingly, we expect industry-leading volume CAGR of 24% over FY22-25E. However, capex funding requirement would keep leverage high, with ‘net debt-to-EBITDA’ in the 3-3.5x range for a couple of years.



Outlook

Factoring-in the acquisition of Andhra Cements and the slow pace of price hike, we cut our FY24E EBITDA by 6%; but we increase FY25E EBITDA by 3%. With higher leverage and limited upside, we downgrade the stock from Buy to HOLD, with Mar24 TP to Rs240/share (earlier Rs220), post half-yearly roll-over. Our DCF-based TP implies a one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 9x.

