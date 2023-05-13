English
    Hold Sagar Cements; target of Rs 220: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Sagar Cements with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Sagar Cements

    Sagar Cements’ Q4FY23 EBITDA declined by 36% YoY/18% QoQ to Rs389mn. EBITDA/ton fell by 47% YoY/25% QoQ to Rs286 vs our estimate of Rs385 owing to higher-than-expected cost. Durga Cement Works (DCW) grinding unit (1.8mt) of Andhra Cements commenced operations in Apr ’23, while the clinker unit (1.65mt) is likely to be operative from mid-Jun ’23. Management targets 6.5mt volumes (+35% YoY; incremental 1mt from Andhra Cements), with doubling of EBITDA/ton to Rs625 in FY24. Sagar has revised its capital outlay for Andhra Cements to Rs2.75-3bn (vs Rs4.7bn), to be spent over the next 15- 18 months. Net debt increased by Rs1.8bn QoQ to Rs12.6bn, as of Mar-23 which the company expects to gradually lower.


    Outlook

    Factoring-in the higher cost, we cut FY24-25E EBITDA by 7-8% and revise Mar-24E TP to Rs220/sh, based on 9x EV/EBITDA. Given the high leverage and limited upside, we maintain HOLD on the stock.

