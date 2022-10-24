English
    Hold Sagar Cement; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sagar Cement with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cement


    Sagar Cement is a south based cement player with cement capacity of 8.25 MT. Region wise, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana accounted for ~60% of sales followed by Tamil Nadu (16%), Karnataka (9%). Going forward, the company will be developing a presence in the faster-growing eastern and central market with recent commissioning of new 2.5 MT capacity • Self-reliance in power (61.5 MW), ability to switch between coal and petcoke for fuel requirement and split grinding units near market give it a cost advantage.


    Outlook


    However, a rise in debt for potential M&A is expected to pose a challenge in the medium-term. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Sagar at Rs 205 i.e.8x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 12:46 pm
