you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Rupa and Company; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Rupa and Company with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Rupa and Company


Rupa reported a subdued set of Q3FY19 numbers wherein numbers were below our estimates across all our parameters Revenues for the quarter grew marginally by 2.1% YoY to Rs 283.0 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 302.3 crore). Oban Fashion’s [which licensees Fruit of the Loom (FOL) and FCUK brands] reported revenues worth ~Rs 14 crore in Q3FY19 Gross margins improved 108 bps YoY to 33.3%. However, owing to negative operating leverage (employee and other expenses up 62 bps and 40 bps, respectively), EBITDA margins came in flattish at 14.9%. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA increased only 2% YoY to Rs 42.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 46.7 crore) A substantial increase in finance cost (up 140% YoY to Rs 5.1 crore) negatively impacted PAT growth. Resultant PAT declined 5.4% YoY to Rs 22.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 26.4 crore).


Outlook


Subsequently, we expect RoCE to be range bound at 22-23% for FY19, FY20E. Factoring in the 9MFY19 performance, we revise our estimates downwards and expect sales and PAT CAGR of 8% and 11%, respectively, in FY18-20E. A revival in revenue remains critical for a re-rating of the stock. We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 340 (2.0x FY20E MCap/sales).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Rupa and Company

