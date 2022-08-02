Hold Route Mobile; target of Rs 1500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Route Mobile

For Q1FY23, Route Mobile (Route) delivered better-than-expected operating performance. Revenue grew by 16.4% QoQ/93.1% YoY to Rs7.3bn. EBITDAM expanded ~260bps QoQ to 11.6%, 40bps above our estimates due to 130bps expansion in gross margin and capitalization of R&D investments worth Rs59mn. Billable transactions stood at 25bn in Q1FY23 vs. 18bn QoQ/6.9bn YoY. Route expects the strong momentum to continue in FY23 because of healthy new client wins, market share gains, and benefits accruing from increased ILD message charges. Management has raised FY23 revenue growth guidance to ~50%, given strong Q1 (earlier at least 40%). Management has guided for 100-150bps expansion in adjusted EBITDAM in FY23 from Q4FY22 level and 11.5-12% EBITDAM on reported basis for FY23.



Outlook

We have revised our EPS estimates by 6.4%/0.1%/0.5% for FY23/FY24/FY25, considering Q1 beat, lower ETR, and buyback. We remain positive on medium-term growth prospects; however, after ~14% run-up today, the stock offers limited upside. Thus, we downgrade our rating on the stock to Hold with a TP of Rs1,500 at 28x Jun’24E EPS.

