you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 22, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 688: Centrum

Centrum Wealth has recommended hold rating on Repco Home Finance with a target price of Rs 688 in its research report dated March 06, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Repco Home Finance


Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) reported mixed set of numbers with net interest income (NII) growing 19.9% backed by loan growth of ~10% to ₹9,490 crore as on 31 Dec’17. While pre-provisioning profit grew 15.3%, the net profit growth was muted at 4.4% due to 101% increase in provisioning.

Outlook

This along with lower slippages,expectations of economic recovery in Southern region and expansion in other geographies (resulting in new customer acquisitions), would result in healthy loan growth and better asset quality. Hence, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a target price of ₹688 valuing it at 2.5x its FY20E ABV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

