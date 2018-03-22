Hold Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 688: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Repco Home Finance

Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) reported mixed set of numbers with net interest income (NII) growing 19.9% backed by loan growth of ~10% to ₹9,490 crore as on 31 Dec’17. While pre-provisioning profit grew 15.3%, the net profit growth was muted at 4.4% due to 101% increase in provisioning.

Outlook

This along with lower slippages,expectations of economic recovery in Southern region and expansion in other geographies (resulting in new customer acquisitions), would result in healthy loan growth and better asset quality. Hence, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a target price of ₹688 valuing it at 2.5x its FY20E ABV.

