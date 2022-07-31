English
    Hold Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 1060: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Relaxo Footwears with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Relaxo Footwears


    Relaxo is India’s leading footwear manufacturing company, boasting of largest capacity of 10.0 lakh pairs per day. Relaxo is a dominant player in the open footwear space (~80% of sales), with its strong portfolio of brands (‘Flite’, ‘Bahamas’, ‘Sparx’, ‘Relaxo) • Market leader in value priced segment selling ~19 crore pairs annually • Relaxo over the years has maintained balance sheet prudence with controlled working capital cycle, healthy asset turns of 2.5x and generating RoCE of 20%+.



    Outlook


    Hence, we reiterate HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value Relaxo at Rs 1060 i.e. 65x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:50 pm
