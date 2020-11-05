172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-rbl-bank-target-of-rs-200-emkay-global-financial-6068921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold RBL BANK; target of Rs 200: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on RBL BANK with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on RBL BANK


RBL reported a sharp dip in NIMs due to pro-active interest reversal on potentially stressed exposures, but lower opex/better fees led to in-line PAT at Rs1.4bn. RBL also raised the Covid19 provisioning buffer by Rs3.1bn in Q2, with a cumulative buffer of Rs6.6bn (121bps of loans). The overall loan book fell 4% yoy/1% qoq but cards & MFI portfolios gained healthy traction. Collection efficiency has improved in 2Q, but nearly 6.7%/3.2% of MFI/Cards base has not paid any EMI since Apri’20 and remains a potential risk. Management maintained overall LLP guidance similar to FY20 levels at 350bps. RBI has granted permission to Mapple II BV (Barings) to increase its stake to 9.99% for Rs10bn, which will enable preferential capital raise of Rs15.6bn and improve banks Tier I to over 17%, strengthening its balance sheet amid Covid-19-induced disruption.



Outlook


RBL has bounced back from the deposit scare and in fact, reported healthy traction in CASA. However, its further re-rating is conditioned to its asset quality performance, growth trajectory and sustained improvement in return ratios. Retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs200 (based on 0.9x Dec 20 ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #RBL Bank #Recommendations

