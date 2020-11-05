Hold RBL BANK; target of Rs 200: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on RBL BANK

RBL reported a sharp dip in NIMs due to pro-active interest reversal on potentially stressed exposures, but lower opex/better fees led to in-line PAT at Rs1.4bn. RBL also raised the Covid19 provisioning buffer by Rs3.1bn in Q2, with a cumulative buffer of Rs6.6bn (121bps of loans). The overall loan book fell 4% yoy/1% qoq but cards & MFI portfolios gained healthy traction. Collection efficiency has improved in 2Q, but nearly 6.7%/3.2% of MFI/Cards base has not paid any EMI since Apri’20 and remains a potential risk. Management maintained overall LLP guidance similar to FY20 levels at 350bps. RBI has granted permission to Mapple II BV (Barings) to increase its stake to 9.99% for Rs10bn, which will enable preferential capital raise of Rs15.6bn and improve banks Tier I to over 17%, strengthening its balance sheet amid Covid-19-induced disruption.

Outlook

RBL has bounced back from the deposit scare and in fact, reported healthy traction in CASA. However, its further re-rating is conditioned to its asset quality performance, growth trajectory and sustained improvement in return ratios. Retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs200 (based on 0.9x Dec 20 ABV).

