Hold Ramco Cements; target of Rs 770: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ramco Cements
Ramco’s Q4FY22 EBITDA declined 34% YoY but increased 28% QoQ to Rs3bn, in line with our estimate as better-than-expected realization was offset by higher-thanexpected cost/ton. Blended EBITDA/ton declined 34% YoY to Rs925 (Emkay est. - Rs900). Ramco has started trial run production at 2.25mt clinker capacity in Kurnool, AP, in May’22. It is likely to commission a 1mt grinding unit and 6MW WHRS by Jun’22.
Outlook
Factoring in higher input cost inflation, we cut our FY23-24 EBITDA estimates by 3- 5% and reduce our TP to Rs770 (earlier Rs800). Our-DCF based TP implies 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 12x. Maintain Hold.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.