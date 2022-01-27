MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Ramco Cements; target of Rs 1002: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 1002 in its research report dated January 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 27, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Ramco Cements


    Ramco Cement Limited reported weak set of numbers in Q3FY22 Revenue from Operations grew by 15.7% YoY, and 3.8% QoQ to INR 15491 mn above our estimate INR 13969 mn. Sales Volume grew by 15% YoY and 11.1% Q0Q to 3.0 MMT above our estimate of 2.6 MMT. Share of premium products stands at 22%for the current period. Demand for the quarter was weak in southern and eastern market due to delayed monsoons, festive season and covid implications. Realization/tonne remained flat YoY and declined by 6.6% QoQ to INR 5164 below our expectation of INR 5373. QoQ Sharp decline in realization was mainly due to fall in cement prices in December 21.


    Outlook


    We value the stock at 11.5 (x) EV/EBIDTA to its FY24E EBIDTA of INR 20,991 Mn to arrive at a target price of INR 1,002 and we assign Hold rating on the stock with an upside potential of 11.7%.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Ramco Cements #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.