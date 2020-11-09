Hold Ramco Cement; target of Rs 915: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Ramco Cement

Ramco Cement reported a remarkable performance at operating level in Q2FY21 with EBIDTA growing by 49.7% YoY & 70% QoQ, to Rs 4420 mn due to all-round decline in most expenses (except for employee costs). Sharp control in overheads and low-cost inventory of petcoke aided the decline in operating costs. EBITDA margin expansion of 1274 bps YoY & 1021 bps to 35.2% was mainly led by18.2% YoY rise in realisations. Hence, net revenue de-growth was contained at 4.5% YoY but rose by 20.2% QoQ to Rs 12,570 mn, despite sales volume de-growth of 18.8% YoY to 2.21 MT due to Covid related business restrictions and monsoon. Capacity utilisation for the quarter was at 47.5% vs. 58.5% last year, 41.6% last quarter. EBITDA/tonne recorded a jump of over 85.3% YoY to Rs 2009/tonne. Improved sales of premium products also contributed to healthy realisation. However, net profit grew slightly lower at 40.2%YoY and 115% Q0Q to Rs 2358 mn due to higher interest on account of debt funded capacity expansion, low other income and higher tax expense.

Outlook

Accordingly, we increase our target price to Rs 915 (Rs 762 earlier) and maintain HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.