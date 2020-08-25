172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-ramco-cement-target-of-rs-762-arihant-capital-5754251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ramco Cement; target of Rs 762: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Ramco Cement with a target price of Rs 762 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Ramco Cement


Ramco Cement reported 25%YOY drop in revenues to Rs 10,418 mn mainly led by drop in sales volumes by 28% YOY during the quarter as the company’s operations were impacted from mid-March due to imposition of lockdown. On the other hand, realisations increased by 5% YoY. Costs per tonne increased mainly due to high RM cost and employee expenses on a per tonne basis due to lower sales volume absorption. On the other hand, power & fuel cost declined sharply due to fall in pet coke prices. With better realisations, EBITDA margins were at 25% for the quarter contracting by 101 bps YOY led by higher cost per tonne despite better prices. Net profit stood at Rs 1,096 mn, declined by 43% YOY, 23.9% QoQ for the quarter.



Outlook


We have a HOLD rating with revised TP of Rs 762 owing to strong historical performance, low cost producer and healthy balance sheet which are the key positives for the company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Ramco Cement #Recommendations

