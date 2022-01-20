MARKET NEWS

Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

January 20, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Rallis India


Rallis India is a leading agrochemical company with a presence across agri input value chain and a strong, healthy pipeline of sustainable products. The company has a diversified portfolio, supported by a strong channel network of more than 6,700 dealers and 79,000 retailers. In terms of revenue contribution, domestic crop care constitutes 54% of overall revenue followed by international crop care of 30% and the rest from the seeds business.


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD rating on the back of input cost inflation pressure. We value Rallis India at 22x P/E FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 305 per share (earlier Rs 305 per share).


At 16:00 hrs Rallis India was quoting at Rs 277.40, down Rs 17.25, or 5.85 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 283.15 and an intraday low of Rs 275.05.


It was trading with volumes of 76,987 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 25,599 shares, an increase of 200.74 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.61 percent or Rs 7.50 at Rs 294.65.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 362.00 and 52-week low Rs 243.85 on 18 June, 2021 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 23.37 percent below its 52-week high and 13.76 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,394.57 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Rallis India #Recommendations
first published: Jan 20, 2022 04:07 pm

