Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 275: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India


We have reduced our Revenue/EBITDA/APAT estimates for Rallis by 10%/17%/20% for FY21, 10%/18%/20% for FY22 & 13%/8%/9% for FY23 driven by lower topline growth & reduced profitability for international business. Rallis India’s results were disappointing on all counts. 3% revenue decline (PLe 10%g) was driven by lower demand for Metribuzin & PEKK (Poly Ether Ketone Ketone) and ~50% decline in realisation of Metribuzin. Both metribuzin and PEKK are expected to remain pain points in the short term as demand is soft and price decline is steep. Ex-off metribuzin & PEKK, demand is resilient in international business. Domestic business is on a strong footing in both crop protection and seeds with healthy demand (CP +8%; Seeds up 28%), new launches (1 in CP, 2 in crop nutrition) and faster collection. Rallis is short of capacity on most products and new capacities are expected to come on stream only in Q4’21. Management strategy of capacity expansion driven growth continues and we maintain our positive bias from a long term point of view.


Outlook


We downgrade our rating from Accumulate to HOLD with revise target price of Rs 275 based on 20x Sep’22 EPS (Previous TP Rs 321).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Rallis India #Recommendations

