    Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated April 23, 2022.

    April 23, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India


    Rallis India (RALI) 4QFY22 results were lower than our and consensus expectations primarily led by miss on margins front. Despite revenue growth being in-line with our/cons estimates, RM cost headwinds during the quarter dented overall performance. Key highlights are: 1) domestic revenue grew 25% YoY led by both price and volume growth of 13%/12% YoY respectively (FY22 +14% YoY); while crop care segment was up 8% YoY (FY22 +11% YoY), 2) export revenues were down 8% YoY (FY22 +6% YoY), 3) seeds revenue remained flat YoY (FY22 -13% YoY), 4) pricing and volume pressure in metribuzin eased out, 5) there was pressure on margins, largely led by inflated RM cost and inability to fully pass on the cost, 6) launched 19 new products in FY22- 2 fungicides; 4 herbicides; 1 insecticide; 2 water soluble fertilizers; 3 bio pesticides, 1 organic manure and 6 hybrid seeds respectively and 7) ITI for FY22 stood at 11% (12% in FY21).



    Outlook


    Going forward, we believe headwinds related to supply chain and availability of certain intermediates will likely continue in subsequent quarter. Though RALI took price hikes in recent past however it was not sufficient to mitigate entire cost inflation, hence more such hikes are possible in the near term too. Citing above reasons, we trim our estimates for FY23/24 by 8%/4% respectively. We expect RALI to clock revenue/PAT CAGR of 11%/9% over FY21-FY24E, led by domestic market share gain and export ramp-up. Maintain HOLD rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs260 based on 18xFY24 EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:54 pm
