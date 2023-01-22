 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jan 22, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Rallis India

Rallis India is a leading agrochemical company with a presence across agri input value chain and a strong, healthy pipeline of sustainable products. The company has a diversified portfolio, supported by a strong channel network of more than 6,800 dealers and 93,000 retailers • In terms of revenue contribution, domestic crop care constitutes 54% of overall revenue followed by international crop care of 30% and the rest from the seeds business.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating with a neutral stance as we await progress on the margins front and capex. We value Rallis India at 16x FY25E EPS of Rs 13.9 to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 225 per share (earlier Rs 250 per share).

