    Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 22, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Rallis India


    Rallis India is a leading agrochemical company with a presence across agri input value chain and a strong, healthy pipeline of sustainable products. The company has a diversified portfolio, supported by a strong channel network of more than 6,800 dealers and 93,000 retailers • In terms of revenue contribution, domestic crop care constitutes 54% of overall revenue followed by international crop care of 30% and the rest from the seeds business.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating with a neutral stance as we await progress on the margins front and capex. We value Rallis India at 16x FY25E EPS of Rs 13.9 to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 225 per share (earlier Rs 250 per share).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Rallis India - 21 -01-2023 - icici

    first published: Jan 22, 2023 07:30 pm