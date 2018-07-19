App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 207: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 207 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Rallis India


Rallis India (Rallis) reported a strong Q1FY19 with consolidated revenue jumping 30% YoY (11% above estimate). This was driven by 45% YoY spurt in standalone agrochemical operations due to increasing price, low base (GST impact) and majorly from higher placement of generic products which also impacted gross margin—down ~770bps YoY. Metahelix’s performance was below expectation due to cotton seed’s price capping. Driven by operating leverage, consolidated EBITDA margin was stable and PAT rose 21% YoY. Though the performance this quarter partially abates our concern on Rallis’ market share loss, we prefer to monitor performance in ensuing quarters to change our view. Also, the deteriorating product mix (increasing share of generics) increases raw material price rise risks.


Outlook


Factoring this, we cut our target multiple to 15x (from 18x). Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR207 (INR248 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Rallis India #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.