Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 207: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Rallis India

Rallis India (Rallis) reported a strong Q1FY19 with consolidated revenue jumping 30% YoY (11% above estimate). This was driven by 45% YoY spurt in standalone agrochemical operations due to increasing price, low base (GST impact) and majorly from higher placement of generic products which also impacted gross margin—down ~770bps YoY. Metahelix’s performance was below expectation due to cotton seed’s price capping. Driven by operating leverage, consolidated EBITDA margin was stable and PAT rose 21% YoY. Though the performance this quarter partially abates our concern on Rallis’ market share loss, we prefer to monitor performance in ensuing quarters to change our view. Also, the deteriorating product mix (increasing share of generics) increases raw material price rise risks.

Outlook

Factoring this, we cut our target multiple to 15x (from 18x). Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR207 (INR248 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.