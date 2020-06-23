App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 45: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Punjab National Bank with a target price of Rs 45 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank


Punjab National Bank (PNB) posted Mixed results where while on one hand, Operational performance was below expectations but on sequentially basis Asset quality improved. Asset quality improved as GNPA reduced by 200 bps q-o-q to 14.2%, whereas NNPA fell by 140 bps q-o-q to 5.78%, notably lower fresh slippages which halved q-o-q & y-o-y, mainly due to the moratorium benefit offered to borrowers Due to significant uncertainty on asset quality outlook and profitability, we have cut our FY21E & FY2022E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain a Hold rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 45.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Hold #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.