Hold Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 45: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) posted Mixed results where while on one hand, Operational performance was below expectations but on sequentially basis Asset quality improved. Asset quality improved as GNPA reduced by 200 bps q-o-q to 14.2%, whereas NNPA fell by 140 bps q-o-q to 5.78%, notably lower fresh slippages which halved q-o-q & y-o-y, mainly due to the moratorium benefit offered to borrowers Due to significant uncertainty on asset quality outlook and profitability, we have cut our FY21E & FY2022E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Hold rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 45.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

