Hold Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 40: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Punjab National Bank with a target price of Rs 40 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) posted largely in line with expectations operational results, but asset-quality performance was mixed. Though CET-1 at 9.4% is comfortable, but possible equity raise may result in book value dilution. PNB’s elevated moratorium book at 29.2% (in value terms; borrowers who missed two or more EMIs) and was sequentially flat, which was a dampener. NIMs were stable, but asset-quality performance was mixed, with GNPAs and NNPAs rising q-o-q. PCR improved sequentially to 80.75%, but NPA outlook continues to be weak, with pending provisions still an overhang.
We maintain our Hold rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 40.
