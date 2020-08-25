172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-punjab-national-bank-target-of-rs-40-sharekhan-5754271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 40: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Punjab National Bank with a target price of Rs 40 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Punjab National Bank


Punjab National Bank (PNB) posted largely in line with expectations operational results, but asset-quality performance was mixed. Though CET-1 at 9.4% is comfortable, but possible equity raise may result in book value dilution. PNB’s elevated moratorium book at 29.2% (in value terms; borrowers who missed two or more EMIs) and was sequentially flat, which was a dampener. NIMs were stable, but asset-quality performance was mixed, with GNPAs and NNPAs rising q-o-q. PCR improved sequentially to 80.75%, but NPA outlook continues to be weak, with pending provisions still an overhang.



Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 40.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Hold #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

