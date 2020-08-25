Hold Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 40: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) posted largely in line with expectations operational results, but asset-quality performance was mixed. Though CET-1 at 9.4% is comfortable, but possible equity raise may result in book value dilution. PNB’s elevated moratorium book at 29.2% (in value terms; borrowers who missed two or more EMIs) and was sequentially flat, which was a dampener. NIMs were stable, but asset-quality performance was mixed, with GNPAs and NNPAs rising q-o-q. PCR improved sequentially to 80.75%, but NPA outlook continues to be weak, with pending provisions still an overhang.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 40.

