Hold Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 30: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB earnings were higher than estimates at Rs6.2bn with only driver being a exceptionally strong NII (24% QoQ growth), otherwise fees were weak, while other income came off on lower income. Bank continued to make higher provisions to cover mostly the legacy as slippages have remained high as well as write-offs, nonetheless has helped asset quality. Legacy assets are not covered with 68% PCR, but continued to build high provisioning of 300bps in FY21 and 250bps in FY22 as slippages will remain high, Management expects restructuring outcome to be lower at 3% of loans v/s earlier assessment of 5-6% of loans which seems on lower side given morat book has remained on high side at end Aug’20.

Outlook

We increase credit cost and remove DTA impact from earnings and move to 35% tax rate. Retain HOLD with TP of Rs30 (from Rs37) based on 0.4x Sep ABV (rolled from Mar-22).

