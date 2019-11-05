App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold PTC India target of Rs 65: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on PTC India with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated November 04, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on PTC India


Standalone EBITDA rose by 7.1% y-o-y to Rs. 141 crore and was above our estimate led by higher surcharge income and lower opex. Trading volumes declined by 1.5% y-o-y while gross margins increased by 12.1% y-o-y to 7.43 paisa per unit. Company signed a contract for the Mangdechhu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan with a potential of 3 billion units annually; draft regulations for power trading propose to cap margin at Re. 1 paisa/unit for back-to-back contracts. Weak financials of PTC India Financial Services could delay/impact management’s efforts to unlock value.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on PTC India with an unchanged PT of Rs. 65.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 5, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Hold #PTC India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

