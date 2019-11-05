Hold PTC India target of Rs 65: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on PTC India

Standalone EBITDA rose by 7.1% y-o-y to Rs. 141 crore and was above our estimate led by higher surcharge income and lower opex. Trading volumes declined by 1.5% y-o-y while gross margins increased by 12.1% y-o-y to 7.43 paisa per unit. Company signed a contract for the Mangdechhu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan with a potential of 3 billion units annually; draft regulations for power trading propose to cap margin at Re. 1 paisa/unit for back-to-back contracts. Weak financials of PTC India Financial Services could delay/impact management’s efforts to unlock value.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on PTC India with an unchanged PT of Rs. 65.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th