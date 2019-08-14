Hold PTC India; target of Rs 65: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on PTC India

PTC India’s reported standalone EBITDA of Rs. 102 crore (up 7.9% y-o-y; up 9.7% q-o-q) was above our estimate due to higher -than-expected power trading volume. Gross margin declined by 4.2% y-o-y to 6.23 paisa per unit. The company is likely to operationalise ~950 MW of new PPAs, which would drive volume growth. Board of Directors has recommended resolution to shareholders to dilute/divest its stake in PTC India Financial Services Limited and PTC Energy Limited, but deteriorating financial performance could delay/impact value unlocking.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on PTC India with a revised PT of Rs. 65.

