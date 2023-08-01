Hold Prudent Corporate Advisory Services; target of Rs 1102 : ICICI Securities

hold

ICICI Securities research report on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services (Prudent) has progressed well in terms of AUM growth aided by MTM, traction in SIP and growth in MFDs. AUM / SIP book / MFD count clocked CAGRs of 28% / 23% / 37% between FY19-FY23. There has been a QoQ increase of 30bps in equity AUM share. Possible cost pressure from elevated marketing costs on margins and a possible lower yield (due to stoppage of B-30 incentive), in combination with the 38% rally in stock price since Apr’23, has led us to downgrade the stock to HOLD (from Buy). We however acknowledge possible upside risks from continued traction in SIP (50% of client base is yet to have a SIP scheme) and spike in insurance cross-sales. Higher mix of equity within AUM (93.7%) lends higher growth potential for Prudent compared to AMCs.

Outlook

We estimate total opex at INR 5.5bn/6.4bn for FY24E/FY25E (INR 1.2bn in Q1FY24), leading to a 20% EBITDA CAGR during FY23-FY25E. We value the stock at INR 1,102 (earlier: INR 1,048) based on 25x FY25E adjusted EPS (adjusted for goodwill amortisation) of INR 44 (earlier INR 42).

