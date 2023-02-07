 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Powergrid; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Powergrid with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Powergrid

Powergrid is India’s largest power transmission utility with transmission lines of 173790 ckt km and 493000 MVA of transformation capacity. Powergrid transmits about 45% of the total power generated in India on its transmission network • It also undertakes transmission related consultancy to more than 150 domestic clients and owns & operates 71673 km of telecom network.

Outlook

Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 230 at 1.9x FY24E book value.

