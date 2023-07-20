Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 4612: Religare Retail Research

hold

Religare Retail Research report on Polycab India

Polycab registered a strong topline growth of 42.1% YoY to Rs 3,889 Cr however declined by 10% sequentially on the account of high base. Revenue from domestic business stood at ~Rs 3,542 Cr (91.1% of overall revenue) while the international market witnessed exceptional growth of 88% YoY to ~Rs 345 Cr accounting 8.9% of the overall revenue. Amongst segments, Wires & Cables witnessed healthy demand in domestic as well as international markets with revenue of Rs 3,534 Cr, up by 46.3% YoY while it declined by 13.4% QoQ. Its FMEG segment revenue stood at Rs 315 Cr, reporting a moderate growth of 2.1% YoY/3.1% QoQ as the demand was subdued due to weak consumer sentiments.



Outlook

The stock has given strong move in last 1 year growing by ~2x and consequently is trading at a premium valuation, hence, we recommend Hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 4,612 valuing the company at 33x on FY25E EPS.

