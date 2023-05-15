Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 3249: Prabhudas Lilladher

hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India

Polycab reported healthy revenue growth of 16%/9% YoY in FY23/Q4FY23, despite high base and lower commodity prices on the back of healthy volume growth in cables business. Profitability (52%/32% in FY23/Q4FY23) was largely led by volume growth and improvement in margins by 270bps/200bps through judicious price revisions and favorable business mix. The company aims to achieve Rs 200bn revenue by FY26E under Project LEAP given 1) sustained growth from infrastructure/real estate/construction activities 2) focus on B2C through deepening reach and premiumization of product portfolio 3) continued GTM expansion and 4) gains from shift in consumer demand from unorganized to organized sector. We expect 14.1%/14.8% Sales/PAT CAGR over FY23-25, on back of healthy domestic demand environment supported by government measures & revival in private capex and strong traction in export revenue with increase in international coverage.



Outlook

Accordingly we increase our FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by 2.7%/3.8% to mainly reflect upward revision in top-line growth assumption and margin improvement with product mix. Maintain ‘HOLD’ at revised TP of Rs 3249 (Rs 2794 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Polycab India - 15 -05 - 2023 - prabhu