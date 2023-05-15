English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 3249: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 3249 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India

    Polycab reported healthy revenue growth of 16%/9% YoY in FY23/Q4FY23, despite high base and lower commodity prices on the back of healthy volume growth in cables business. Profitability (52%/32% in FY23/Q4FY23) was largely led by volume growth and improvement in margins by 270bps/200bps through judicious price revisions and favorable business mix. The company aims to achieve Rs 200bn revenue by FY26E under Project LEAP given 1) sustained growth from infrastructure/real estate/construction activities 2) focus on B2C through deepening reach and premiumization of product portfolio 3) continued GTM expansion and 4) gains from shift in consumer demand from unorganized to organized sector. We expect 14.1%/14.8% Sales/PAT CAGR over FY23-25, on back of healthy domestic demand environment supported by government measures & revival in private capex and strong traction in export revenue with increase in international coverage.


    Outlook

    Accordingly we increase our FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by 2.7%/3.8% to mainly reflect upward revision in top-line growth assumption and margin improvement with product mix. Maintain ‘HOLD’ at revised TP of Rs 3249 (Rs 2794 earlier).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Polycab India - 15 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Polycab India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 15, 2023 10:05 pm