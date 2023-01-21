Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 2750: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India

We have increased our FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by 4.8%/3.7%/3.2% to mainly reflect upward revision in top-line growth assumption. Management expects double-digit growth in W&C segment and improvement in FMEG segment with product mix and fan re-stocking with price hike (because of BEE rating change). We expect healthy margin of 12-13% to be maintained along with double digit growth in sales with an aim to achieve Rs 200bn revenues by FY26E under Project LEAP given 1) sustained growth from infrastructure/real estate/construction activities 2) focus on B2C through deepening reach and premiumization of product portfolio 3) continued GTM expansion and 4) gains from shift in consumer demand from unorganized to organized sector.



Outlook

Maintain ‘HOLD’ at revised TP of Rs 2780 (Rs 2651 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Polycab India - 21 -01-2023 - prabhu