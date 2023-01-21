English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 2750: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 2750 in its research report dated January 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 21, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India


    We have increased our FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by 4.8%/3.7%/3.2% to mainly reflect upward revision in top-line growth assumption. Management expects double-digit growth in W&C segment and improvement in FMEG segment with product mix and fan re-stocking with price hike (because of BEE rating change). We expect healthy margin of 12-13% to be maintained along with double digit growth in sales with an aim to achieve Rs 200bn revenues by FY26E under Project LEAP given 1) sustained growth from infrastructure/real estate/construction activities 2) focus on B2C through deepening reach and premiumization of product portfolio 3) continued GTM expansion and 4) gains from shift in consumer demand from unorganized to organized sector.



    Outlook


    Maintain ‘HOLD’ at revised TP of Rs 2780 (Rs 2651 earlier).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Polycab India - 21 -01-2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Polycab India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 21, 2023 06:11 pm