    Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 2472: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 2472 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India


    We have increased FY23-24 EPS estimates by 4% each to mainly reflect higher top-line growth assumption, as management expects ~20% growth in W&C segment. We believe margins will gradually recover and remain structurally positive for long term given 1) sustained increase in B2C mix with focus on premiumization 2) pick up in infrastructure/ renovation/ construction activities 3) implementation of Project Leap (targeting Rs200bn revenue along with margin improvement and GTM expansion by FY26) and 4) consumer shift gains from unorganized to organized sector.


    Outlook


    We estimate Sales/ PAT CAGR of 14%/ 29% over FY22-24E and value the stock on SOTP based target price of Rs2,472 (derived PE of 26.3x FY24 EPS; W&C/ FMEG valued at 25x/ 30x). Maintain Hold.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #Polycab India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:57 pm
