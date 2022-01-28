MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 2387: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 2387 in its research report dated January 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India


    We cut our FY22/FY23/FY24 earnings by 4.1%/ 5.1%/ 4.5% largely on account of 1) inflationary input cost environment led margin pressure and 2) impact of Ryker (Copper segment) divestment. Polycab remains optimistic on the demand scenario further buoyed by strong bounce back in the institutional segment and expects to exit FY22 with margins at 11%. Although FMEG margins were a disappointment as Polycab continues to restructure the vertical (management structure, GTM, product portfolio) under Project Leap, the management remains confident of attaining double digit margins by FY26. We continue to remain structurally positive on longer term prospects given 1) sustained increase in B2C mix with focus on premiumization 2) pick up in infrastructure/ renovation/ construction activities and 3) implementation of Project Leap (Targeting Rs200bn revenue; margin improvement; GTM expansion by FY26). We estimate Sales/ PAT CAGR of 20.7%/ 22.4% over FY21-24E.


    Outlook


    We value the stock on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs2,387 (derived PE of 26.3x FY24 EPS; W&C/ FMEG valued at 26x/ 30x). However, given the sharp re-rating in the past 12 months’ we expect returns to be back ended. Maintain Hold.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories

    At 15:44 hrs Polycab India was quoting at Rs 2,519.80, up Rs 31.90, or 1.28 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,580.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,460.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 13,166 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 28,628 shares, a decrease of -54.01 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.43 percent or Rs 10.55 at Rs 2,487.90.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,770.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,145.60 on 18 January, 2022 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 9.06 percent below its 52-week high and 119.95 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 37,644.02 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Polycab India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 04:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.