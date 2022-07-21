Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 2264: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

We have cut our FY23-24 EPS estimates by 11% each, which mainly reflects lower realization post recent correction in commodity prices. However, management highlighted that H2 demand will improve sequentially. We expect margins to recover gradually and remain structurally positive for long term given 1) sustained increase in B2C mix with focus on premiumization 2) pick up in infrastructure/renovation/ construction activities 3) implementation of Project Leap (targeting Rs200bn revenue with margin improvement and GTM expansion by FY26) and 4) consumer shift from unorganized to organized sector.



Outlook

We estimate Sales/ PAT CAGR of 9%/ 22% over FY22-24E and value the stock on SOTP based target price of Rs2,264 (derived PE of 27.0x FY24 EPS; W&C/ FMEG valued at 25x/ 30x). Maintain ‘Hold’.

At 12:48 hrs Polycab India was quoting at Rs 2,226.95, up Rs 28.35, or 1.29 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,247.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,197.95.

It was trading with volumes of 7,315 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 17,021 shares, a decrease of -57.02 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.26 percent or Rs 50.80 at Rs 2,198.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,820.05 and 52-week low Rs 1,761.25 on 22 April, 2022 and 29 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.03 percent below its 52-week high and 26.44 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 33,316.54 crore.

