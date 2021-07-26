MARKET NEWS

Hold Polycab India target of Rs 1977: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 1977 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 26, 2021
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India


We cut our FY22 / FY23 earnings by 4.9% / 1% and downgrade the stock to Hold given 1) margin pressures on account of volatile RM prices and 2) slow pace of recovery within institutional portfolio. We remain structurally positive on longer terms prospects given 1) steady increase in B2C mix 2) pick up in renovation/ construction activities 3) sustained investments in brand building 4) gains from unorganized sector and 5) acquisition of Silvan Technologies and launch of IOT based ECD brand HOHM. We estimate Sales/ PAT CAGR of 22.5%/ 24.9% over FY21-23E. We value the stock on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs1,977 (derived PE of 22.8x Jun23 EPS; W&C/ FMEG valued at 24x/ 30x).



Outlook


However, given the sharp re-rating in the past 12 months’ we expect returns to be back ended. Downgrade to Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 26, 2021 07:58 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.