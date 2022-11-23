English
    Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2965: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2965 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 23, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries


    Pidilite is a market leader in the adhesive and sealants business. The company’s consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment (adhesives & sealants, construction & paint chemical, art & craft materials) contributes 80% to topline while the B2B segment (industrial adhesive, resins and pigments) contributes ~20% to topline • Has 4800+ distributors, strong balance sheet (RoE, 19%, RoCE, 22%).


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Pidilite at Rs 2965, 72x P/E of FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

