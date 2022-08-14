English
    Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2850 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries


    Pidilite Industries’ (Pidilite’s) Q1FY2023 performance beat ours as well the street’s expectation with strong revenue and PAT growth of 60% and 64%, with robust demand across key markets. OPM fell by 87 bps y-o-y to 17.1% due to higher input prices. Pidilite Industries’ (Pidilite’s) Q1FY2023 performance beat ours as well the street’s expectation with strong revenue and PAT growth of 60% and 64%, with robust demand across key markets. OPM fell by 87 bps y-o-y to 17.1% due to higher input prices. Strong urban demand (especially in projects, home improvement and real estate segments) has led to strong volume growth. Rural demand (one-third of domestic revenues) is witnessing pressure but expected to recover from H2FY2023.


    Outlook


    Stock has good run-up of 24% in last three months and is currently trading at 85.9x/65.2x its FY2023/24E earnings. With unfavourable risk-reward, we downgrade our rating on stock to Hold from Buy earlier with a revised PT of Rs. 2,850.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

