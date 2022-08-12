Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2673: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries

We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 24.3%/15.9% which factors in milder margin expansion in 2Q and significant margin expansion in 2H23. Although 2Q will be impacted by $2300-2500/ton of VAM prices, current spot prices of $1600-1800/ton suggest that worst might be over post 2Q (higher priced inventory). Demand trends look favorable with pent up demand in real estate & improvement in repair & renovation. Long term prospects remain intact led by 1) aggressive innovation in core, growth & pioneer categories 2) emergence categories like tiles and marble grout adhesives are likely to be next growth drivers 3) market leadership in a low penetrated waterproofing segment and 4) focus to increase distribution reach in Rural India and small towns.



Outlook

We expect 38.6% EPS CAGR over FY22-24 and assign a DCF based TP of Rs2673 (earlier 2389). Potential loss of leadership in waterproofing to APNT is a key risk to our call. Retain ‘Hold’.

