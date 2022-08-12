English
    Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2673: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2673 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries


    We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 24.3%/15.9% which factors in milder margin expansion in 2Q and significant margin expansion in 2H23. Although 2Q will be impacted by $2300-2500/ton of VAM prices, current spot prices of $1600-1800/ton suggest that worst might be over post 2Q (higher priced inventory). Demand trends look favorable with pent up demand in real estate & improvement in repair & renovation. Long term prospects remain intact led by 1) aggressive innovation in core, growth & pioneer categories 2) emergence categories like tiles and marble grout adhesives are likely to be next growth drivers 3) market leadership in a low penetrated waterproofing segment and 4) focus to increase distribution reach in Rural India and small towns.



    Outlook


    We expect 38.6% EPS CAGR over FY22-24 and assign a DCF based TP of Rs2673 (earlier 2389). Potential loss of leadership in waterproofing to APNT is a key risk to our call. Retain ‘Hold’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 04:37 pm
