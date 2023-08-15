English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Pidilite Industries ; target of Rs 2610: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2610 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 15, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST
    Hold

    Hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries

    We adjust our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 2.6%/-4.6% given 1) stable VAM prices of USD 850-900/ton enabling 770/660bps of gross/EBITDA margin expansion over FY23-25, 2) double-digit growth in rural India and 3) tactical price corrections to maintain 10-15% price premium vs peers will keep incremental margin expansion under check. Long term demand trends remain favorable with 1) pick up in real estate, infra, repair & renovation activity 2) sustained traction in innovations with rising base of pioneer and growth segments from current 33% to 50% over next 3 years and 3) gains from deeper distribution reach in rural India and small towns.


    Outlook

    We estimate 34% EPS CAGR over FY23-25 and assign DCF based target price of Rs2610 (Rs2664 earlier). We expect moderate returns in near term given PE of 53.4xJun25 EPS. Maintain Hold.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Pidilite Industries - 15 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Pidilite Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 15, 2023 02:57 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!