Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2510: ICICI Direct

Aug 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2510 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite is a market leader in the adhesive and sealants business. The company’s consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment (adhesives & sealants, construction & paint chemical, art & craft materials) contributes 80% to topline while the B2B segment (industrial adhesive, resins and pigments) contributes ~20% to topline • Has 4800+ distributors, strong balance sheet (RoE, 19%, RoCE, 22%).

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Pidilite at Rs 2510, 71x P/E of FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Pidilite Industries - 120822 - ic

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations
first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:13 am
