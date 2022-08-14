English
    Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2510: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2510 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries


    Pidilite is a market leader in the adhesive and sealants business. The company’s consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment (adhesives & sealants, construction & paint chemical, art & craft materials) contributes 80% to topline while the B2B segment (industrial adhesive, resins and pigments) contributes ~20% to topline • Has 4800+ distributors, strong balance sheet (RoE, 19%, RoCE, 22%).


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Pidilite at Rs 2510, 71x P/E of FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:13 am
