English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2389: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2389 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries


    We are marginally cutting FY23/24 EPS estimates by 2.1%/1.2% which factors in margin pressure in 1Q23 followed by gradual improvement. PIDI has given cautiously optimistic outlook with margins nearing bottom along with an expected demand recovery in 2H23. Near term rural & semi urban demand looks soft due to steep inflation & price hikes, while urban demand remains steady. Long term prospects remain intact led by 1) aggressive innovation in core & growth categories 2) adjacent segments like tiles and marble grouts adhesives to be next growth drivers 3) market leadership in a low penetrated waterproofing segment and 4) focus to improve distribution reach and quality in next 3-5 years.



    Outlook


    We expect 26.0% EPS CAGR over FY22-24 and assign a DCF based TP of Rs2389 (earlier 2417). Potential loss of leadership in waterproofing to APNT is a key risk to our call. Retain ‘Hold’.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Hold #Pidilite Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 09:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.