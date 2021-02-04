Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1739: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries

We have increased our sales estimate by 5.94/4.6/4.6% for FY21/22/23 on the back of strong numbers reported by PIDI aided by continued demand momentum in Rural areas and revival in urban demand. B2B segment has also benefited from resurgence in Industrial activity. We remain positive on PIDI given its strong presence in water proofing and construction chemicals due to first mover advantage and strong connect with trade. We believe investment in Huntsman will allow PIDI to consolidate Araldite’s leadership position in epoxy based adhesives by leveraging its strong distribution network. We expect Gross and EBIDTA margins to come under pressure given VAM prices have risen to USD 1300 levels and are unlikely to soften for next 1-2 quarters.

Outlook

We estimate 25.8% and 28.6% CAGR in standalone and Consol EPS over FY21-23. We shift our target price base from PE to DCF and assign a target price of Rs1739 (earlier under review). Assign HOLD and recommend accumulation on weakness for long term gains.

