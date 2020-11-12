PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1518: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1518 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries


PIDI has returned to growth trajectory with strong double digit growth from Rural and Semi Urban areas leading revival across Construction Chemical and DIY portfolio. B2B segment continued to face headwinds, however signs of recovery were visible in the fag end of the quarter. We remain positive on PIDI due to its strong business moat and sustained investment behind categories of future like 1) waterproofing 2) construction chemicals and aids 3) Wood coatings and 4) Floor coatings etc. We believe investment in Huntsman will not only provide PIDI with leadership position but will also allow it to leverage its strong distribution network to further strengthen Araldite’s position in India. We believe both Gross and EBIDTA margins have peaked out as VAM prices are back to pre covid levels of USD 900/ton and gradual increase in Ad/marketing spends. We estimate 17.6% and 22.8% PAT CAGR in standalone and Consol EPS over FY21-23 as benefits of demand recovery and huntsman acquisition get factored in.


Outlook


We value the stock at 46.5xFY23 Consol EPS of Rs32.8 and arrive at a target price of Rs1518 (earlier SOTP based on 45xFY22 standalone business). Retain HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Hold #Pidilite Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.