Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1518: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries

PIDI has returned to growth trajectory with strong double digit growth from Rural and Semi Urban areas leading revival across Construction Chemical and DIY portfolio. B2B segment continued to face headwinds, however signs of recovery were visible in the fag end of the quarter. We remain positive on PIDI due to its strong business moat and sustained investment behind categories of future like 1) waterproofing 2) construction chemicals and aids 3) Wood coatings and 4) Floor coatings etc. We believe investment in Huntsman will not only provide PIDI with leadership position but will also allow it to leverage its strong distribution network to further strengthen Araldite’s position in India. We believe both Gross and EBIDTA margins have peaked out as VAM prices are back to pre covid levels of USD 900/ton and gradual increase in Ad/marketing spends. We estimate 17.6% and 22.8% PAT CAGR in standalone and Consol EPS over FY21-23 as benefits of demand recovery and huntsman acquisition get factored in.

Outlook

We value the stock at 46.5xFY23 Consol EPS of Rs32.8 and arrive at a target price of Rs1518 (earlier SOTP based on 45xFY22 standalone business). Retain HOLD.

