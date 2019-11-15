App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1475: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1475 in its research report dated November 15, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite’s Q2FY20 performance was lower than our estimate with continuous pressure in volume growth in the consumer & bazaar segments (C&B volume growth during Q4FY19, Q1FY20 and Q2FY20 were ~4%, ~6% and -1%, respectively). Volume growth was largely impacted by a slowdown in the real estate sector and decline in interior decoration activities. On the other hand, gross margins expanded notably by ~400 bps YoY in Q2FY20 largely on account of benign raw material prices (VAM prices declined ~8% QoQ at US$ ~900/t) and price hikes. However, the company reported a slight contraction in EBITDA margin by 48 bps YoY to 20.4% (vs. I-direct estimate: 21.8%) mainly due to higher advertisement & promotion and employee costs. The management sees a demand recovery in C&B segments from FY21E onwards with no major fluctuations in raw material prices given a stable demand-supply scenario. We cut our revenue, earnings estimate by 4% & 3% for FY20E, 5% & 6% for FY21E, respectively.


Outlook


We believe that at the CMP the stock discounts major key factors like strong revenue, earning growth along with strong balance sheet (with healthy return ratios). Hence, we revise our recommendation from BUY to HOLD with a target price of Rs 1475 considering the sustained pressure in volume growth in the near term.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations

