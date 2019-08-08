App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1414: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1414 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite recorded a recovery in standalone performance with sales volume growth of 6% YoY in Q1FY20 (albeit lower than expected) better than 2.5% YoY growth recorded during Q4FY19. Consolidated revenue increased 10% YoY supported by price hike and change in mix. Expansion in gross margin by 90 bps was mainly due to benign raw material prices (average VAM prices down 14% QoQ) in Q1FY20. The EBITDA margin expansion to the tune of 120 bps YoY to 22% was in line with our estimate. We believe gross margin will remain elevated supported by a drop in input prices and change in product mix. We believe Pidilite will record strong revenue, earning CAGR of ~15%, ~24% supported by elevated EBITDA margins.


Outlook


Hence we revise our recommendation from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 1414 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Pidilite Industries #recommendation

