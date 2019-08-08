Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1414: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite recorded a recovery in standalone performance with sales volume growth of 6% YoY in Q1FY20 (albeit lower than expected) better than 2.5% YoY growth recorded during Q4FY19. Consolidated revenue increased 10% YoY supported by price hike and change in mix. Expansion in gross margin by 90 bps was mainly due to benign raw material prices (average VAM prices down 14% QoQ) in Q1FY20. The EBITDA margin expansion to the tune of 120 bps YoY to 22% was in line with our estimate. We believe gross margin will remain elevated supported by a drop in input prices and change in product mix. We believe Pidilite will record strong revenue, earning CAGR of ~15%, ~24% supported by elevated EBITDA margins.

Outlook

Hence we revise our recommendation from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 1414 per share.

