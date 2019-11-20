Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1365: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries

We are cutting FY20 and FY21 estimates by 0.7% and 4.7% and our rating from Accumulate to HOLD given 1) cautiously optimistic commentary with tangible demand recovery from 1QFY21 only 2) slowdown in construction activity due to liquidity pressure and 3) increasing competition in waterproofing segment. 2Q20 volume decline of 0.9% in Consumer & Bazaar products after 8 quarters of consecutive growth and sales decline in fast growing ventures of Nina and CIPY are near term negatives. Although benign VAM and crude prices will aid YoY margin expansion in the coming quarters, back ended volume growth revival will act as a drag on stock price given that it is trading at 49.6xFY21 and 42.6xFY22 standalone EPS.

Outlook

We estimate 18% PAT CAGR over FY19-22 on 11.8% increase in sales and 300bps margin expansion. We value the stock at 44x Sept21 EPS and arrive at SOTP based target price of Rs1365 (Rs1429 earlier). Downgrade to HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.