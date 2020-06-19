App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:01 PM IST

Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1325: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1325 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Pidilite Industries


Despite reporting 5.8% decline in consolidated revenue, Pidilite Industries (PIDI) has reported record gross margin (up 510bps YoY) in Q4FY20 driven by lower input costs. With recovery already seen in rural and semi-urban markets (accounting for 30-35% of PIDI’s revenues) and in some of its product segments like cyanoacrylate, construction chemical segments, etc, we expect sizeable volume recovery for PIDI in H2FY21.


Outlook


Likely cost rationalisation and further improvement in gross margin in near term (due to falling input costs) is expected to drive its consolidated EBITDA margin higher to 24.8% in FY21E. Upgrade to HOLD.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:01 pm

#Hold #ICICI Securities #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations

