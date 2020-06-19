App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1317: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1317 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries


We retain our hold rating on the stock despite near term demand pressures due to COVID19 and little construction/wood work activity given strong business moat and sustained investment behind categories of future like 1) waterproofing and construction chemicals 2) Wood coatings 3) Industrial floorings and 4) stake in Tenex India Stone Products. PIDI has also acquired 2.4% stake in Papperfry, which will open new growth opportunities for its products and can have larger implications, in our view. While Benign VAM prices will help prevent sharp margin erosion, expect 1H21 to show steep decline in sales and profitability.



Outlook


We estimate 11.2% PAT CAGR over FY20-22 and value the stock at Rs1317 based on SOTP (45xFY22 to standalone business). Retain HOLD, expect returns to be back ended.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Hold #Pidilite Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

