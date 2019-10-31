App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold PI Industries; target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on PI Industries with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


We introduce FY2022E estimates and expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 27.6% and 29.8%, respectively, during FY2019-FY2022E (Isagro numbers factored in from Q4FY2020). The management reiterated FY2020 guidance of over 20% revenue growth and a 50-100 bps rise in OPM. Exports (CSM) led strong performance continued in Q2FY2020. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT surged by 26%, 43% and 30% y-o-y, respectively.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500 per share as risk-reward seems unfavourable owing to stretched valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 31, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Hold #PI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan

