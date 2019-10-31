Hold PI Industries; target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries

We introduce FY2022E estimates and expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 27.6% and 29.8%, respectively, during FY2019-FY2022E (Isagro numbers factored in from Q4FY2020). The management reiterated FY2020 guidance of over 20% revenue growth and a 50-100 bps rise in OPM. Exports (CSM) led strong performance continued in Q2FY2020. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT surged by 26%, 43% and 30% y-o-y, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500 per share as risk-reward seems unfavourable owing to stretched valuations.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th